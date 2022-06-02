Congo-Kinshasa: Beni - the Village of Bwerere Regains Its Tranquillity Owing to Malawian Peacekeepers' Interventions

press release

Since the permanent deployment in December 2021 of Malawian peacekeepers (MalBatt) to the north-east of Beni town, in North Kivu, the inhabitants of the village of Bwerere have resumed the normal course of their daily activities. Elements of the Malawian battalion have been organising motorised, pedestrian, day and night patrols to ensure the protection of civilians alongside the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Congolese National Police (PNC).

These regular patrols by the Malawian battalion have a significant deterrent effect in the area on the activity of armed groups. A local traditional leader says that 'the ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) were everywhere. They used to attack us and chase us out of our fields. Today, the village has regained its former tranquillity.

ntil now, there has been a gradual return of the civilian population who had fled the exactions by armed groups to seek safety from danger. The inhabitants are gradually resuming their rural and economic activities.

"The situation was disastrous when we deployed here. Most of the localities were in a ghostly state because the inhabitants had abandoned them. We had to go to work immediately to make sure that the people were convinced that they were protected," says the officer commanding "A" Company of Malawian peacekeepers, Major Flao Mwale.

Collective participation for peacekeeping

In an effort to consolidate the newfound peace, the Malawian peacekeepers regularly bring together different segments of the population around the same table, especially during weekly meetings called "Urafiki", in order to raise their awareness about the need for community involvement in establishing a permanent climate of peace in their environment.

These meetings are held jointly with the FARDC, the PNC, civil society organisations, traditional leaders and local government authorities. They also serve as information-sharing platforms for all stakeholders, leading to a common awareness of the situation and proactive and preventive action by the MONUSCO Force.

"As Malbatt, we understand that the problem here is complicated and requires more than military solutions. We therefore take all stakeholders into consideration to ensure that all perspectives are taken into account," explains Flao Mwale.

The Malawi Battalion is also working to strengthen local protection committees and local security forces to be more active in achieving sustainable peace to ensure that the results achieved are sustained beyond the peacekeepers' departure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Conflict Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We believe that peace is possible and we are looking to adapt our protection mechanism. We don't want to just deal with atrocities forever, we intend to ensure that there is a sustainable peace in our area of responsibility," said Lieutenant Colonel Philip Chitekwe, commander of the Malawian battalion.

Residents of BWERERE, HALUNGUPA and other surrounding areas welcome the Malawian contingent's intervention in the region.

The Malawian battalion is part of the Force Intervation Brigade (FIB) consisting of three battalions from South Africa (RSABATT), Tanzania (TANZBATT) and Malawi (MALBATT). The FIB has been deployed in the DRC's North Kivu province since 2013, as part of MONUSCO's mandate, to ensure the protection of civilians (POC) and the neutralisation of armed groups.

Currently MALBATT is deployed in Beni territory, North Kivu province, and Irumu territory, Ituri province.