Tanzania: Ministry Orders Speedy Implementation of Water Projects

THE Ministry of Water has rebuked delays of water projects, directing timely commencement of strategic water projects planned to be implemented in the 2022/2023 financial year to end water woes across the country.

Briefing the media after the working session with water authorities' directors and regional managers, the Minister of the docket, Mr Jumaa Aweso, criticized the tendency of delaying projects, directing that process to issue contracts for the next financial year should start immediately.

The minister hinted that in some cases, some water authorities started water projects in their respective areas in last March, few months before the end of the current financial year. Mr Aweso argued that if such situation continues it would hinder the government's effort to provide safe and clean water to the public.

Mr Aweso hinted that in the coming year, the ministry plans to implement 175 strategic water projects in urban areas and 1,163 in rural areas. In ensuring effective implementation of those projects, the ministry will look for capable contractors who can accomplish the projects in time.

He said the ministry is ready to implement the projects by observing standards and make timely payments to contractors, so that they can perform their responsibilities effectively.

"We thank our President Samia Suluhu Hassan, because more than 95 per cent of funds that were allocated for implementation of water projects have been disbursed. So, I do not want to see us (ministry) becoming a block to her effort to supply adequate clean and safe water to people in our country," he expressed.

He further called upon the urban and rural water authorities to adhere to customer services contract which direct that any submitted request for water connection should be handled within 7 working days.

"According to the customer service contract we have only 7 days; there is no reason for delay. We are going to follow it up," he stressed.

However, Mr Aweso wondered why price of water per unit in a rural area was higher than price in urban areas like Dar es Salaam.

He tipped that in Dar es Salaam people buy one unit at 1,600/- while in rural areas the price per unit is more than 2,500/-.

He directed the Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) to review the prices so as to ease the burden on rural dwellers. Moreover, the minister asked for cooperation from local leaders and citizens in supervising implementation of water projects in their areas to ensure sustainability and value for money.