Tanzania: 'Salary Increment Should Serve As Catalyst to Up Performance'

THE Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Anthony Mtaka has called upon public servants in the region to consider salary increment as a catalyst to boost their morale for working hard, professionally, and creatively to bring up productivity and economic development.

Mr Mtaka made the statement early this week during a meeting with public servants in Dodoma region to congratulate and thank President Samia Hassan Suluhu for her efforts in improving warfare of the public servants.

The RC called upon the employees to be committed, productive and work professionally while embracing creativity and integrity.

"On behalf of other workers, I promise that that we increase productivity as a reward to the president, after her decision to increase salaries by 23.3 per cent," he echoed.

Mr Mtaka said the president's move to increase salaries, allowances, and pensions for retirees is a good step towards increasing productivity in the public service sector and bringing hope to retirees.

Moreover, RC Mtaka called on district councils to come up with innovations that could bring sustainable development for Dodoma residents and improve service delivery.

"Use the salary increment well. You may spend it on your children education, go and pay school fees for your children to avoid inconveniences such as being summoned by social welfare officers over failure to fulfill your obligations," RC Mtaka insisted.

On his part, Chairman of the Dodoma Regional Teachers Association (TTU - Dodoma), Mr Samwel Malecela, said the region has managed to settle arrears it owed public employees, with 2,300 teachers being promoted in the region.