Tanzania: DC Encourages PWDs to Effectively Participate in National Census

DODOMA District Commissioner (DC), Mr Jabiri Shekimweri has urged people with disabilities (PWDs) to turn out in big numbers to participate in the forthcoming population and housing national census slated for August 23, this year.

DC Shekimweri made the call during a handover of The Community Health Fund (CHF) insurance cards to PWDs donated by the Foundation for Disabilities Hope in Dodoma recently. He said the exercise will be crucial for improving their welfare.

"So it is vital that everyone with disabilities to come forward to be counted. This year the government is going to implement the Population and Housing Census by counting people and settlements, so people should come forward to be counted because if you are not counted your share will not be there. Census will help the government get accurate statistics and be able to plan and support you," expressed Mr Shekimweri.

In addition, he urged people with disabilities to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the government for them to be independent economically.

"The city of Dodoma is working hard to allocate 10 per cent of its own revenue to empower youth, women and the people with disabilities. But, there is low response from people with disabilities to borrow funds," he said.

The Foundation for Disabilities Hope provided health insurance cards to 96 people with disabilities, urging them to work together and grab various emerging opportunities for their economic growth. The beneficiaries of the health insurance cover included students of primary and secondary schools in Dodoma region.

The organization's Information Officer, Ms Bertha Nswebe said so far 194 PWDs have been supported by providing them with health insurance cover.

"Our target for this year is to reach 300 households having people with disabilities and the beneficiaries are expected to be more than 1,800 people with disabilities," she explained.

Also, she said the organization decided to support people with disabilities because the group faces economic hardship, thus most of them are unable to afford paying for medical treatment.