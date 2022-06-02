Uganda: Jica, Bright Stars Take Football to Refugee Kids

Uganda Premier League side, Soltio Bright Stars FC and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) conducted a football clinic through which budding youngsters in Pagirinya refugee settlement learnt about the basics of the game.

Tens of excited boys and girls participated in the one-day football training sessions held on May 28 at Pagirinya primary school playground. The settlement, located in Adjumani district in northern Uganda, is home to thousands of South Sudan refugees, who include as many children below the age of 18.

"I have acquired good skills on ball-control and passing in this training. I am definitely going to pass them on to my juniors," Godwill Okute, 18, who is captain of Pagirinya-based Boston FC, said.

Another participant, Gloria Mandera, was also pleased with the day's activities. The 16-year-old girl, who plays for Home Exist FC, said the training tips from Bright Stars' coaching staff and some players will come in handy as she hones her career.

Speaking at the event, Uchiyama Takayuki, the JICA Uganda Office chief representative, said they supported the initiative to help the youngsters achieve their dream careers.

"There's good potential for you, especially the girls; if you excel, you will be for our next event in Jinja," Takayuki told the participants.

He disclosed the upcoming tournament slated for late August is being organized in conjunction with Fufa, the local football-governing body. It will be a women's football gala named TICAD Cup to promote awareness about the forthcoming Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

To organize the training clinic in Pagirinya, JICA worked with Japanese non-government organization, Terra Renaissance.

