Eritrean Nationals Celebrated Independence Day

Asmara, 01 June 2022- Nationals in Sweden and Italy enthusiastically celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day.

According to a report, at the festive event organized in Stockholm, Sweden, Mr. Yonas Manna, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, said that the Eritrean people in the past 31 years of Independence have emerged victorious in safeguarding the national sovereignty and in foiling external conspiracies and have been able to colorfully celebrate their Independence Day.

Similarly, nationals residing in various cities of Sweden, including Gothenburg, Uppsala, Orebro, Unea, Lund, Jonkoping and others celebrated the 31st Independence Day featuring various programs depicting the day.

Nationals in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Kristiansand celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

In the same vein, at the celebratory event organized in Milano, Italy, in which a number of nationals as well as friends of Eritrea took part, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, gave a briefing on the struggle of the Eritrean people for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as on the objective situation in the homeland.

Nationals in the Italian cities of Rome, Bologna, Napoli, Catania, Pisa, Firenze, Parma, Torino, Bari, Verona, and others also celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day featuring various programs.

The occasion in all cities was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs, and sports competitions among others.