Mauritius: Minister Lesjongard, Remits Prizes to Winners of the Energy Efficiency Art Competitions 2021

The winners of the Energy Efficiency Art competition 2021 for primary and secondary students, organised by the Energy Efficiency Management Office, were awarded prizes by the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr. Joe Lesjongard, during a ceremony held this morning, in Port-Louis.

The Minister highlighted that energy is essential to all living organisms and the wellbeing and prosperity of the population is directly linked to access to energy. Reliable and clean energy is the building block that will help people escape poverty and create better lives, he added.

He stated that the young participants were able through the competition, learn to help in their daily habits how to save energy. The Minister underpinned the need to cut down our reliance on energy sources that are being extracted beneath the Earth which is causing a large amount of pollution.

This, he underlined, is contribution to global warming and climate change, which are both considerable threats to Island Nations such as Mauritius.

Minister Lesjongard underscored the effort of the Ministry to achieve a change in mindset among population, and pointed out that the competitions are geared towards promoting a culture of energy efficiency and conservation among children.

According to the Minister, this endeavour is key to help government achieve its target to phase out coal in electricity production while attaining 60 % of renewable energy by 2030.

Mr. Lesjongard also laid emphasis on the fact that the way that we use energy is of great importance in our fight to preserve the planet and that our future and that of the next generations will depend on the actions we take today. The climate clock is ticking and we have to make the change now, he asserted.

Energy Efficiency Art competition 2021 -primary schools

First prize- Aviner Noursai Mootien- (Grade 3, Shri Shamboonath Government School) won a cash prize of Rs 12,000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit. A shield was remitted to the Shri Shamboonath Government School.

Second prize - Krishav Swarit Sanayasi (Grade 3, Sir Veerasamy Ringadoo Government School) won a cash prize of Rs 8000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit.

Third prize- Tanusha Teeluck (Grade 4, Petit Verger Government School) won a cash prize of Rs 5000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit.

First runner-up -Neemisha Ghurbhurrun (Grade 3, Pandit Sahadeo Government School) won a cash prize of Rs 3000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit.

Second Runner-Up- Aarna Bukhory (Grade 4, Aryan Vedic Hindu Aided School) won a cash prize of Rs 3000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit.

Energy Efficiency Art competition 2021 -Secondary schools

First prize-Madhaven Appasamy (Grade 9, Eden College Boys), won a cash prize of Rs 15, 000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit. A shield was remitted to Eden College Boys.

Second prize - Dickaël Adriano Bissoondyal (Grade 10, Labourdonnais College), won a cash prize of Rs 12, 000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit.

Third prize- Maheera Dowlut(Grade 7, Sodnac SSS) won a cash prize of Rs 9000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit.

First runner-up- Nyle Teeluck (Grade 10, Royal College Curepipe), won a cash prize of Rs 5000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit.

Second Runner-Up- Aishriya Soondrum (Grade 7 Sodnac SSS), won a cash prize of Rs 5000, a certificate and an energy efficiency kit.