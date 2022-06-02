Sudan: 'Massive Spread of Masked Gunmen' Drives Wave of Darfur Banditry

1 June 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kass / Saraf Omra / Radoom — Lawlessness and insecurity are ongoing in Darfur, with bands of marauding gunmen intent on robbery, a constant threat to anyone using the roads and perceived to be carrying anything of value.

On Monday evening, two armed men on a motorcycle robbed the passengers of a vehicle who were on their way from Kass in South Darfur to the weekly Tuesday market in Saraf Omra in North Darfur.

A listener told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen stopped the vehicle south of the valley near Saraf Omra at gunpoint, forced the driver to move the vehicle away from the road. The bandits robbed the passengers of their luggage, mobile phones, and cash, and fled.

In South Darfur, bandits have threatened and robbed the passengers of at least 15 tuktuk rikshaws that operate between Agbash and Sarafaya mines in Radoom locality over the past few days. Passengers were beaten and their belongings stolen.

A source told Radio Dabanga that robberies have increased on the roads leading to the mines, which constitutes a threat to the private mining operations. They pointed to the "massive spread of masked gunmen" between the mining lines and the mining markets.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X