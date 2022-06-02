Sudan Ratifies Red Sea Council Charter

Riyadh — Sudan has ratified the charter establishing the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which was signed in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on January 6, 2020.

The charter, signed at a January 2020 meeting of the countries' Foreign Ministers, aims to work to promote economic cooperation and trade and investment exchange between the countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for the sustainable development and management of sea resources. It aims to achieve the United Nations goals for sustainable development and environmental protection. It also hopes to contribute to strengthening regional and international peace and security and the global economy.