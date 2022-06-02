Ethiopia: Uganda, Ethiopia Seek to Tighten Relations

Uganda and Ethiopia government officials have discussed various matters ranging from regional security, increasing coordination and how to further strengthen the productive relationship and partnership between the two sister nations.

This discussion took place during a meeting between the minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja and the Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, Alemtsehay Meseret at the ministry's headquarters in Mbuya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ssempijja assured Meseret and her delegation that Uganda and Ethiopia enjoy historical and cordial relations which the government of Uganda is committed to maintain.

The two sides pledged to further strengthen the brotherly and productive Uganda-Ethiopia relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As Pan-Africanists, we have been very proud of Ethiopia and the developmental direction it has been taking. We share a common vision concerning regional security and economic development of the African people. This relationship and partnership should continue," said Ssempijja.

On her part, Meseret applauded UPDF's efforts in pacifying Somalia where the two countries are working together under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and further assured the Minister that Ethiopia will continue working with Uganda.

"We do not share borders but we have a lot that holds us together and we shall continue working together," Meseret said.