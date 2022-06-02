Uganda: MPs to Visit UPDF Troops in DR Congo

Legislators on the Defence and Internal Affairs committee are set visit the jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo to check on the UPDF soldiers engaged in battle with rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

According to the chairperson of the committee Rosemary Nyakikongoro, their visit is intended to motivate the Ugandan soldiers in addition to carrying out their legislative role of monitoring and supervising the activities of UPDF.

Last year, a combined force of the UPDF elements from infantry, Artillery and motorised brigade moved into the DRC and launched an offensive operation against the ADF terrorists.

The operation, codenamed "Operation Shujja" is mainly focused on weakening ADF camps in Yavuwa, Tondoli, Beni one and Beni two.

Nyakikongoro flanked by other legislators were however disappointed by the Minister for Defence for not presenting a statement notifying Parliament about the decision to send the soldiers to DRC.

Some MPs also questioned the decision to advance Shs 64 billion to the UPDF for the DRC mission saying it was irregular.