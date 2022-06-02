Ghana: CAMFED Ghana, Ministry of Food and Agriculture Organise Agriculture Sensitization Workshop for Young Women

CAMFED Ghana partnered with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to organise agriculture sensitization workshops for young women who are starting-up or growing enterprises in agriculture and agricultural value chains.

The workshops were held from May 23 to May 27 across all 12 CAMFED operational regions and were facilitated by staff of MoFA under the theme "Opportunities in the agricultural sector for Ghanaian youth".

The joint initiative between the two organisations is within the context of the ongoing partnership between CAMFED Ghana and MoFA. CAMFED and MoFA signed a partnership Memorandum of Understanding in November 2021 to train young women for careers in agricultural value chains. The Women in Agricultural Development Directorate of MoFA, as part of the agreement, will provide technical support for CAMFED to train young women who want to venture into agriculture as a business.

The collaboration was within the framework of the Young Africa Works program that CAMFED was implementing in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation. The two organisations would also collaborate to embed environmentally-friendly and climate-smart agricultural practices in the agricultural and agribusiness enterprises of CAMFED clients.

The expectation is that the collaboration between the two organisations would unlock the full potential of the agricultural sector to create work and entrepreneurship opportunities for young Ghanaian women and men, and fulfil national and international development goals.