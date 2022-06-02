Tanzania: Muleba Undertakes Construction of a District Hospital.

AUTHORITIES in Muleba district are undertaking the construction of a district hospital, a project that upon completion will be bringing joy to the area residents, it has been disclosed.

Muleba District Health Secretary, Mr Auxilias Mathew explained that the government recently allocated 500m/- under phaseone, while construction work of an Out-Patient Ward (OPD) and a laboratory had already started.

MsHellenByombalirwa (29), a Magata villager where the hospital is being constructed could not hide her joy saying...."for quite a long time residents in Muleba district depended on two church-owned hospitals namely Rubya (RC) and Ndolage (Lutheran). Women and children had to travel long distances to reach the privately owned hospital while treatment costs were high."

Meanwhile, Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Mr Toba Nguvila has appealed to residents in the district to ensure that pregnant women attend clinic regularly to get necessary medical counselling.

Equally, he urged workers under the Ministry for Health to leave their offices and educate community members on the importance of maternal health.

He made the remarks recently during a public meeting where among other things; he reiterated the government resolves to bring better health services closer to the people.

"As part of the government's commitment to continue boosting access to health, especially in rural areas, President SamiaSuluhu Hassan recently allocated a big budget to the health sector. Better health of a population is central to the development of a nation since a healthy population lives longer and is more productive and contributing more to a nation's economy.

Effective public health system from the grassroots level are important in providing care for the sick and putting in place measures that promote preventive services of diseases," he said.

The DC explained that health services to pregnant women, children and the elderly were being provided free of charge warning that stern disciplinary measures would be taken on public employees who engage in corrupt actions.

He also called upon the residents in the district to ensure that they boil drinking water while the agenda of keeping the environment clean should be permanent. "This should be routine for each household to ensure that they have decent toilets and garbage is disposed," he said.

According to the 2012 Population and Housing Census projections Muleba District had a population of 640,000 comprising 166 villages and 752 hamlets.

Lack of adequate delivery centres and late reporting to health facilities greatly affected the region's leadership efforts of improving its residents' health.

Inspite of the fact that various efforts have been made to extend primary health care coverage, particularly in rural areas, the scarcity of economic resources impedes the implementation of many health programmes.