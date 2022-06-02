Tanzania: Nit Upbeat On Iucea Regional Scholarship Programme

THE National Institute of Transport (NIT) has commended the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) for successful implementation of the scholarship programme funded by the German Development Bank (Kfw) in efforts to build a critical mass of professionals and leaders in the region.

The EAC KfW Scholarship programme is part of the five types of scholarship programmes currently managed by IUCEA, as part of implementation of the EAC Common Higher Education Area.

"The NIT commends the Inter-University Council for East Africa for successful implementation of the scholarship programme for our regional students," NIT Public Relations Officer, MrNgusekela David said at the sidelines of the induction workshop for the EAC scholarship programme held in Dar es Salaam, recently.

He said NIT is currently in the process to join the IUCEA so as to get mutual collaboration benefits from the region's member universities.

"We don't want to lose these benefits that are given by the IUCEA to their members. We pledge to conclude all the process as soon as possible so as to be registered as new member of the IUCEA," he said.

Speaking while officiating the induction workshop for the EAC scholarship programme held in Dar es Salaam, the SecretaryGeneral of the East African Community (EAC), Dr PeterMathuki,said the scholarship programme is important to build a critical mass of professionals and leaders who will be act as ambassadors for EAC integration.

"The goal of this scholarship is to train leaders that will foster the EAC regional integration by creating future change agents, who will identify themselves with the integration agenda of the EAC and are willing to share economic and development-oriented expert knowledge," he said.

The EAC boss further said that the scholarship programme includes minimum 30 per cent female students in order to support women's participation and enhance gender equality.

IUCEA Executive Secretary, Professor Gaspard Banyankimbona said: "Securing a scholarship in this programme whereby as it is only 3 per cent of the applicant can achieve it is a very important accomplishment."