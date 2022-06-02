Tanzania: Tz Prioritises Economic Diplomacy

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation on Tuesday unveiled its 208.4bn/- budget estimates for next year with measures to boost economic diplomacy and increase the diaspora's contribution to the country's development among the priorities.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula informed the House that during the 2022/23 financial year, the government will empower its embassies as key tools in attracting investors, soliciting market for goods and services produced in the country.

She added that the embassies are also crucial for seeking grants and concessional loans, employment opportunities and scholarships for Tanzanians.

Tabling her ministry's budget estimates, Amb. Mulamula requested the lawmakers to approve 208.4bn/- for recurrent and development expenditure.

Ambassador Mulamula said that the government has allocated funds in the next financial year for development of government plots abroad and renovation of embassy buildings in an effort to reduce cost for hiring buildings and contribute to the government revenue.

She said that the ministry will also continue with construction of embassy buildings abroad.

"My ministry has secured contractors who will implement construction and renovation projects in various embassies abroad," she said.

The minister informed the National Assembly that her ministry has secured contractors for construction of embassy buildings in Nairobi, Kinshasa, Muscat and Comoro.

She added that other projects were at contractual stages and their implementation will commence before the end of this financial year.

Amb. Mulamula said that in addition to ongoing construction projects the ministry is holding talks with CRDB Bank on how they can cooperate in the construction of various buildings abroad including commercial complexes.

"The ministry will continue holding talks with other financial institutions to see the possibilities of partnering in execution of the plan which is in response to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives to banks and private institutions to cooperate with my ministry to figure out ways of investing in the government plots abroad," she said.

She further detailed that in the next financial year, her ministry will continue putting up an enabling environment to encourage diasporas' participation in the development of the country.

The minister said that the government has been taking various steps to encourage the diaspora to contribute to the development of the country.

"Following such efforts, the diasporas' contribution (remittances) has continued to increase from 400 million US dollars in 2020 to 569.3 million US dollars in 2021," according to the Bank of Tanzania.

She said that Tanzanian citizens living abroad have also invested 3.9bn/- in UTT AMIS and purchased houses worth 2.3bn/- from the National Housing Corporations (NHC) and Hamidu City Park Project in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

Amb. Mulamula further said that the diaspora community has continued to contribute in community development through various donations, especially in the health sector.

She informed the House that the Tanzania Diaspora Hub in the US has planned to invest 400m/- in the fisheries and agricultural sectors in Tanga Njombe and Singida.

The ministry has also facilitated a visit of diaspora investors from Canada who have planned to invest 15 million US dollars in the construction of roads by using geopolymer technology.

The minister further said that the government has completed the foreign policy draft 2022 which is expected to be approved by the government in the near future.

"The recommendations of the policy have taken into account broad national interest including economic diplomacy, blue economy issues related to diaspora, climate change and promote the use of Kiswahili," she said.

Other priorities according to the minister include bolstering bilateral ties with other countries and intensifying regional cooperation, to promote and encourage the use of Kiswahili outside the country.

"Tanzania will continue taking part in all joint efforts to protect and maintain peace in the world and development through the United Nations (UN)," she said.

She also said that the country will also continue to participate in efforts to strengthen the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Presenting recommendations for the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security, Member of Parliament Zahor Mohammed Haji called upon the government to allocate more funds for construction of embassy buildings abroad.

He urged the ministry to strengthen supervision of its embassies abroad so that they can promote tourism opportunities and various attractions in the country.