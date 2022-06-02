Tanzania: Defence, Security Organs to Help Curb Examination Leakage

IN renewed efforts to curb examination leakage to learners pursuing health studies, the government plans to engage defence and security organs in all processes beginning with preparations for the exams, distribution and during the release of results.

Deputy Minister for Education, Omary Kipanga told the National Assembly on Tuesday that the move aimed at ensuring that what happened in August 2021 is not occurring again.

In November last year, the government through the office of the Chief Medical Officer Dr Aifello Sichalwe annulled results of the examination of August 2021 National Technical Awards (NTA) Level 5 clinical medicine countrywide due to leakage and ordered fresh sitting

Dr Sichwale said they were working closely with the security organs to trace the culprits. He said there is no way the government could tolerate examination cheating especially to clinical medicine candidates, as they deal directly with human health.

The Chief Medical Officer said the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children had the mandate to oversee that policy issues are strictly adhered to, including having qualified medical personnel to oversee the health sector because professionalism, ethics and efficiency are of great importance to public health security.

He said it had come to the government attention that the second term clinical medicine theory examinations held nationally from August 16 to September 30thlast year had leakage elements.

Following the hints, he said, they formed a special investigation committee that involved officials from the security organs to get the correct details over the matter.

On Tuesday, the deputy minister insisted in the House that the government cannot sit down and watch examinations leaking.

Mr Kipanga was responding to a question posed by Special Seats lawmaker Husna Sekiboko (CCM), who had demanded to know the reason behind the leakage of examinations that are supervised by medical colleges.

In response, the Deputy Minister said the government was aware of the examination challenges that occurred in August 2021 but had made several efforts to ensure that it does not happen again.

"In addressing the challenge, the government has improved the system for preparing exams as well as printing and sealing of papers in collaboration with the office of the Chef Government Printer," he noted, adding that the government had equally reviewed the guidelines for examinations under the Ministry of Health, so that they align with defence and security demands, among others.