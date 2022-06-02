Tanzania: Tz, Oman Ink Historic Postal Agreement

THE Tanzania Postal Corporation (TPC)and the Oman Postal Corporation (OPC) on Tuesday signed a historic business agreement that will strengthen and facilitate the digital business in both countries--particularly online business.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam, the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye said the move would strengthen the provision of the services and is in line with the development of technologies, including e-shop, something that will increase the revenue in both countries.

"Our ally (Oman)has already acquired services from huge e-shops like Amazon, Alibabaand the like.This partnership will make the extension of those services to our country, so the dream of the government to create a digital Tanzania with easily accessible services is about to come to true" Mr Nape said.

Tanzania is currently the Vice-Chairman of the Postal Corporations of Southern African countries; this gives us a broad scope to have bilateral agreements with many post offices around the world.

The minister urged TPC to continue improving its services to ensure that they are provided in line with market demand.

On the other hand, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Dr Jim Yonazi called on TPC to increase innovation to meet the competition in providing postal services as well as to operate in accordance with science and technological changes.

"It is very important to make sure you are working creatively, bringing in new products and services to meet the needs and standards of the market in the world,"Dr Yonazisaid.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief Executive of Oman Postal Corporation (OPC), Mr Nasser Al Sharjisaid that due to the digital improvements that are being made by both countries, they expect all institutions to be in line with technological changes in the world and meet the demands of the consumers.

The Deputy Head of Mission of Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Tanzania, Mr SalimSaif Al Harbi pledged to continuedcooperation with the government of Tanzania

Speaking Earlier during the ceremony, Postmaster General, Mr MacrineMbodo identified three major key areas of agreements that TPC signed, including connecting retail stores and purchasing goods through the internet (e-shop) that will be connected to other platforms in the world, such as Amazon, eBay, joint stamp printing, as well as exchanging technological knowledge on service deliveries for citizens.

TPC is also in talks with postal corporations of Dubai, Kenya, Burundi, Zimbabwe and other countries towards cooperation in the sector.