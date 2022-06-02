Tanzania: Mwinyi Vows to Control Inflation

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi has guaranteed that his government takes all possible measures to control the surge of prices of fuel and foodstuffs.

Dr Mwinyi mentioned prices of fuel and essential food items such as rice, wheat and sugar being on his government's focus.

"Both covid-19 and Ukraine/Russia war are currently blamed on the rising costs of living globally. Both Ukraine and Russia were key players in international trade, but due to the crisis, things have changed," the Isles President stated on Tuesday during his monthly engagement with Journalists here at the State House.

"We should understand the current situation in the world and not just complain. The government has been working to ensure that citizens do not dig deeper into their pockets," he stressed.

He noted that other giant countries in trade such as India, Indonesia, Turkey, and China have also taken restrictions on exports including foods and cooking oil.

Dr Mwinyi pointed to the recent salary increase for the public servants as among measures taken by the government with the aim of reducing the burden of high cost of living for people in Zanzibar.

Dr Mwinyi mentioned other steps as the injection of at least 3.6bn/- into fuel procurement sought to control the hike, and reduced tax on rice, wheat flour, and sugar.

He encouraged people to work hard and produce enough food in order to minimize heavy reliance on imported foodstuffs. Also, the Isles leader reminded people, particularly traders, to pay tax so that the government can sustainably subsidise fuel.

"It is unfortunate that as the government emphasizes on paying taxes, some dishonest traders are still dodging by not using EFD machines. I direct respective authorities to take serious actions against tax evaders," he said.

He said some traders take advantage of technical faults or poor network of the EFD machines to avoid using it, ignoring the fact that the government requires money to implement its programs including controlling the increase of prices of essential commodities.

At the meeting with journalists, Dr Mwinyi encouraged clove farmers to produce more because the demand and prices in the world market is still good.

He further urged players in the tourism industry to get prepared for the possible influx of tourists from abroad, particularly after the Royal Tour documentary premiering.

"We thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for boosting tourism through the film."