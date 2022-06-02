Tanzania: Encourage Tanzanians to Participate in Census, PM Tells MPs

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged legislators to educate and encourage members of the public to take part in the National Population and Housing Census (PHC), which includes giving accurate information and facts to Census clerks.

MrMajaliwa said that the responsibility of educating and inspiring the community should be undertaken by all stakeholders, including MPs who represent Tanzanians.

He made the remarks while opening the Members of Parliament (MPs) seminar on PHC at Msekwa Hall in Dodoma on Monday.

The Premier said it was important for MPs to participate fully to obtain accurate demographic figures, housing information and status of all buildings in the country, a step that will enable them to serve the people well.

"We would like to see every MP feels proud that all people in his constituency have taken part in the PHC and provided accurate information reflecting the actual population and location of the area," he noted.

Tanzania, he noted, is one of the few African countries that has been able to conduct a PHC throughout most of the time, implementing the UN Census Strategies Plans.

"PHC preparation is progressing well and we have now reached more than 80 per cent. I would like to assure you that the government is well prepared to ensure that the Census is done as planned, including providing the best results in accordance with national, regional and international standards on time," stressed MrMajaliwa.

The Speaker of the National Assembly,Dr Tulia Ackson thanked the Census experts for various seminars and trainings that MPs have been provided with at various times and categories.

She said lawmakers will work on the issue of educating the public about the importance of actively participating in the PHC and provide accurate information to the Clerks as they are essential for development.

Dr Tulia said the Parliament would like to see that the PHC exercise goes well so that accurate data will be available to assist MPs to advise the government to plan and fund development activities in the country based on the population in the area.

Census Commissioner and Retired Speaker Anne Makinda said it was encouraging to see that all the groups they met have shown interest and a commitment to provide partnerships to facilitate the PHC, including MPs and Members of the House of Representatives in Zanzibar.