Rwanda to Receive First Group of UK Asylum Seekers in Two Weeks

The United Kingdom plans to send the first group of unauthorized migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda in the coming two weeks, officials have said.

According to the Home Office, the UK's department responsible for immigration, security and law and order, a group of asylum seekers has been sent formal notices advising them about the relocation process.

The Home Office did not clarify on the number expected in the first group, but officials had initially estimated it to be about 50 of them.

However, two weeks back, government showed to the media three reception facilities around Kigali, where the asylum-seekers will be housed, with a capacity of 722 beds.

"The Home Office has begun issuing formal removal direction letters to those who are set to go to Rwanda where they will be able to rebuild their lives in safety," a statement from the department said.

The move comes after 'notices of intent' were sent to the migrants, officials added.

It also follows several high level engagements between Rwanda and UK officials, with the latest being that of Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta in the UK on May, 20.

"Our world-leading partnership with Rwanda is a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers' business model," noted Priti Patel, UK's home secretary.

"Today's announcement is another critical step towards delivering that partnership and, while we know attempts will now be made to frustrate the process and delay removals, I will not be deterred and remain fully committed to delivering what the British public expect," she added.

The letter confirms that someone will be going to Rwanda and when, said officials.

Home Office officials highlighted that they are engaging with all individuals to ensure the process is fully understood and people are given the appropriate support ahead of departure.

"Once in Rwanda, there is a generous support package, including up to five years of training, accommodation, and healthcare on arrival in Rwanda. Under this partnership the UK is also investing an initial £120m into the economic development and growth of Rwanda," the statement said.

The UK's deal to transfer unauthorized migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda through its Migration and Economic Development was announced in April, 2022.

The deal, initially for five years, was signed in the Rwandan capital of Kigali Thursday, April 14, by Rwanda's Foreign Minister Dr Vincent Biruta and the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Both sides have touted the partnership, dubbed, 'Migration and Economic Development Partnership', as a bold initiative that "will address this urgent humanitarian crisis by tackling its roots."

The migrants will be integrated into communities across Rwanda, officials said at the time.

The officials cited Rwanda's strong record of providing safety to people fleeing danger, including nearly 130,000 refugees from mainly neighbors DR Congo and Burundi, as well as Afghanistan and migrants evacuated from Libya.