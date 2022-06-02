South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 2, 2022

Cape Town —

Outrage at June Petrol Price Hikes

South Africans everywhere will be affected by the crippling petrol price hikes this month. Cash-strapped South Africans will now pay R2,43 more for unleaded 93, while motorists using 95 unleaded will pay R2,33 more. Diesel meanwhile has a smaller increase, but an increase all the same at R1,70 for 50ppm (sulphur measurement) and R1,10 for 500ppm. Consumers will need to brace themselves for transport, food and other increases in basic necessities. According to Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo, the government injected R4,5 billion to mitigate the rise in the petrol price. The surge has been attributed largely to the Russia-Ukraine war.

How Will KwaZulu-Natal Flood Relief Be Financed?

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has said the R1 billion needed to rebuild after the devastation caused by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal province in April and May this year will come from other programmes in human settlements and other departments. According to reports, Ulrike Britton from the National Treasury told the joint standing and select committees on appropriations in the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, that money would be taken from various grants to cover relief measures in the province.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala meanwhile told the joint ad-hoc committee on floods in KZN at the weekend that they have not received any allocation.

Kelly Khumalo Denies Involvement In Senzo Meyiwa's Murder

Singer Kelly Khumalo has rubbished claims by defence attorney Advocate Malesela Teffo that a witness will testify that she shot soccer player boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa by mistake on October 26, 2014. Khumalo, through her lawyer Magdelene Moonsamy, said the allegations made by Teffo, while cross-examining veteran police forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Mosia, amount to intimidation and character assassination.