Rwanda/Mozambique: Afcon 2023 - Kagere Eyes Mozambique Victory

Amavubi striker, Meddie Kagere has made a rallying call to his team mates to do everything possible to get a winning start in the 2023 Africa nations qualifiers by getting a win against Mozambique.

Amavubi will face Mozambique in their opening game before visiting champions Senegal and facing Benin with the winner of this group automatically qualifying for the final tournament in Ivory Coast.

"They are dangerous opponents. It is a game, however, that we can win if we play to our maximum potential," the Simba SC striker added.

Rwanda made her debut at the continent's most prestigious football tournament in 2004 and that was the last time Amavubi played at the biennial showpiece.

Amavubi head coach, Carlos Ferrer believes that the Amavubi players will adapt to his philosophy of attacking football over time and dominating possession with the purpose of making it count in the final third.

Amavubi midfielder Rafael York said it is imperative that the team starts the qualifying campaign on a winning note.

"We are starting the race to qualify for Afcon and we know we are going to play for Rwanda's pride so winning the first game will be our priority. With that in mind, I expect each of them to give their best," York said.

Thursday

Mozambique vs Rwanda