Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda Drawn in Group B of T20 World Cup Qualifiers

The Rwandan national men cricket team have been drawn in Group B of the African qualifiers for the 2024 T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in the United States and the West Indies.

Rwanda are paired in Group B with Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Seychelles, St. Helena, Seychelles, Tanzania as well as Sierra Leone and they will be hoping to grab one of the tickets for the prestigious tournament.

Despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) coming out with the fixtures, they are yet to name the host countries for both the Africa Group A and B respectively.

The qualifiers will start from November 30 to December 6, 2022.