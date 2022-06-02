Somalia: Two Civilians Killed Near Kismayo as Tension Remains High

KISMAYO [SMN] - A Tension over clan-based killings is reported to be rising high in rural areas on the outskirts of Kismayo, the regional capital of the Lower Jubba in Somalia.

The situation has turned chaotic after the killing of two civilians in Diif area last night by unknown gunmen who then fled the scene, according to the local residents.

"The victims were from the same family," a villager told Shabelle Media Network via phone.

Jubaland forces have intervened in the situation to avert tribal clashes near the port city of Kismayo as Al-Shabaab poses threat to the regional state protected by Kenyan troops.