Togo: Obligation to scrupulously observe the requirements of the Highway Code at Photo Vénavi traffic lights

1 June 2022
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

Salutary is this work that is currently being carried out by a detachment of the road police which watches over the grain at the traffic lights of Bè Adjrometi (also called traffic lights Photo Vénavi), shortly before the Palace of Chief Aklassou. If drivers coming from the Bè market, claiming to be at a T-junction and therefore having the right free to circulate, without necessarily waiting for the green, it should be noted that there is abuse in use insofar as these drivers do not observe any attention as should be the case at these intersections, thus endangering the lives of the populations (especially residents and some passers-by on foot) of this peaceful commune of Bè Afédomé.

While we can salute this action by the traffic police, which is obviously bearing fruit, given that some drivers have started by observing a systematic stop at the aforementioned traffic lights, waiting for green to circulate freely, some reluctance is however observed. , forcing the withdrawal of motorcycles and impoundment.

May we be allowed to call on each other to observe the requirements of the Highway Code on all the roads of the Municipality of Golfe 1 so that we can take up the challenge of zero accidents and zero deaths during the exercise year.

It is in the safety and interest of all, since the commune of Golfe 1 needs all its valid arms for its development.

