Togo: Bilateral and continental issues raised by Faure and Sassou

1 June 2022
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

The Togolese head of state, Faure Gnassingbé was yesterday Tuesday on a friendly and working visit of a few hours on Congolese soil, with his eldest, Sassou N'Guesso.

Was on the menu of an interview between the leads of these two countries (Togo and Congo), according to the communication services of the Togolese presidency, subjects of common interest of bilateral and continental orders.

This visit by the Togolese president to the Congo, after that of February, is part of a quadripartite mini-summit in Oyo which focused on peace and security in the Great Lakes region, in line with the excellent relations between cooperation between Togo and Congo, two French-speaking African countries (the first in the West, and the second in the Centre).

