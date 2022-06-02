Togo: 21 million plants to be planted in 2022

1 June 2022
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

This is what the Togolese authorities are aiming for, said the Ministers of the Environment, Foli Bazi Katari and of Communication, Akodah Ayéwouadan, last Friday.

And to achieve such a feat, the Togolese government, according to its two emissaries, intends to double for the single day of June 1, 2022, the more than 500,000 plants planted on June 1, 2021.

"This year we want to bury a million over the whole territory, next Wednesday alone", these are the words of Minister Foli-Bazi Katari.

And to add to this, his colleague from Communication explained that "the strategy would like each Togolese or each person living on Togolese territory to feel concerned by the issue of reforestation".

Will the executive manage to achieve what is projected for 2022 by the country which intends to increase its forest cover to at least 25% ? The question remains insofar as, for last year, the milestone of 10 million projected plants was not reached. Only 3.3 million seedlings were planted throughout the year.

