Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Retires Munodawafa, Appoints New Tourism Ministry Permanent Secretary

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Raphael Tayerera Faranisi as the new tourism ministry permanent secretary.

The post was previously occupied by Munesushe Munodawafa, who will be retiring in August.

Chief secretary to the president, Misheck Sibanda, made the announcement in a statement Wednesday.

"His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 205(1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe of No. 20 of [2013], as amended, approved the appointment of ambassador Raphael Tayerera Faranisi as the permanent secretary in the ministry of environment, climate, tourism and hospitality industry.

"Ambassador Faranisi takes over as permanent secretary in the ministry of environment, climate, tourism and hospitality industry, following the retirement of Mr. Munesushe Munodawafa, with effect from 1st August 2022.

"Mr. Munodawafa will be reassigned within government service in due course," Sibanda said.

Sibanda added: "Ambassador Faranisi holds a degree in politics and administration and a master's degree in international relations.

"He is a seasoned career diplomat, with extensive experience in senior level administration, diplomacy, and protocol services.

"He also possesses high-level negotiating skills, horned in during his extensive service as a diplomat.

"These skills are key to navigating and optimizing national interests in the domain of multilateral engagements in relation to environmental management and climate-change compliance.

"Faranisi has worked, and rose through the ranks, in the ministry of foreign affairs to head the protocol department as director and served as a senior diplomat in different stations, including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC] during which last post, he served as head of the SADC Group of Ambassadors."