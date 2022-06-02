Zimbabwe: Boika Cries Foul After Defeat in India

World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion, Brendon 'Boika' Denes, is crying foul after suffering a defeat in Delhi, India.

Boika was defeated through a unanimous decision, but told NewZimbabwe.com that he was "robbed" by referees.

In an interview, Boika said he thought he was going to be announced the winner, but was shocked when his opponent was declared the winner.

"They robbed me, I hit Zakirov from the first to the last round. I dominated all rounds without fear or doubt, I won the fight, but they steal from us because we are blacks. I out classed the guy," Boika said.

Although it was a non title match, Roman Zakrov of Azerbaijan went home victorious.

Boika now shifts focus to a fight in Russia in two weeks time.

Boxing legend, Charles Manyuchi, has been training the young boxer and took him to India for the just ended fight.

Before going into the fight, Boika had a nine matches winning streak and zero losses.

Manyuchi had so much confidence in his fighter before going into the fight, which both of them will forever regret.

Boika is now shifting focus to the Russian Bout, where he is expecting to get back to winning ways.