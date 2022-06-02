Sierra Leone to Start ICC World Cup 2024 Qualifications Journey in November

Sierra Leone Men's T20 Cricket team will commence their International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2024 journey in November to December as they start their campaign in the Sub-regional qualifiers in Rwanda from 30 November to 06 December 2022.

Sierra Leone, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, St Helena, Seychelles and Tanzania are all paired in Group B of the Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier whiles Cameroon, Eswatini, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho and Malawi are in Group A.

A total of four teams; both winners and runners-up from the two groups will book their place to the Regional Finals in 2023.

This will be the biggest ever ICC T20 World Cup, featuring 20 teams, and will take place in the USA and the West Indies. The road to the World Cup in 2024 will kick off in June with the first set of qualifying events taking place in Europe.

This will be the start of the pathway towards the biggest Men's T20 World Cup ever.

There is an automatic promotion for the eight top-performing teams at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia while the hosts USA and West Indies also gain entry without needing to navigate a charted course for the 2024 edition of the marquee tournament.

The next highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings as of 14 November 2022 will make up the 12 automatic qualifying spots. The eight remaining places will be decided through the regional qualifier events.

Two teams each from Africa, Asia, and Europe will make it to the event, while the Americas and East Asia and Pacific (EAP) regions will each have one team progress to the World Cup

A total of 66 nations from across the globe - 14 teams from Africa (across two events), eight teams from the Americas (across two events), nine teams from Asia (across two events), seven teams from EAP (across two events) and 28 teams from Europe (across three events) - will fight it out over the next two years in the hopes of qualifying for the marquee event in 2024.

Hungary, Romania, and Serbia will be making their debuts during the pathway events.