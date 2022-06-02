Sierra Leone: Commonwealth Games Aquatics Centre Complete

2 June 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)

Construction work on the Sandwell Aquatics Centre is all completed few months before the commencement of the2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The facility is set to host aquatic action at the Games; swimming and diving will be hosted at the venue, with more medal events being conducted at the site than any other facility used within the Games.

According to Birmingham 2022 organizers, after the Games, the venue will be reconfigured, including the removal of the 4,000 temporary seats, and additional leisure facilities will be added before the centre reopens as a community facility in the summer of 2023.

Nearly 300 junior swimmers recently raced at Sandwell as part of a live test event in the 10-lane, 50m pool. Local residents, clubs and fans were able to see live racing in action in the same pool in which superstars from around the world will soon be competing.

Birmingham 2022 spans July 28th through August 8th, with pool swimming specifically slated for July 29th through August 3rd.

