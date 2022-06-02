Liberia: Jurors in Motorcyclist's Murder Case Find Suspects Guilty

Zwedru — Jurors at the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh have handed a unanimous guilty verdict against defendant Moses Mlarmah, despite his earlier guilty plea and his plea for mercy.

The Ministry of Justice through its Correction superintendent at Zwedru Correction Palace was invited by Judge George S. Wiles to ascertain the defendant's character.

Furthermore, the court has scheduled the sentencing of the defendant for June 6, 2022.

On the other hand, state prosecutors are expected to commence the trial of Co-defendant Jeremiah Appleton alias Open Zipper, Leo K. Williams and Alice Davis, who pleaded not guilty after their indictment was read on Monday, May 30,2022.

During the trial proceedings, state prosecutors produced three witnesses with the production of both oral and documentary evidences.

At the commencement of the ongoing trial of motorcyclist Mordacious Nyema who was gruesomely murdered for alleged human parts in Pleebo, Maryland County late March to early April 2021, the prime suspect Moses Mlarmah pleaded guilty to the crimes of murder and criminal conspiracy after being arraigned in open court.

Despite his guilty plea, state prosecutors said they will put aside and go into the case to produce evidence against him, while co-defendant Jeremiah Appleton, Williams and Davis pleaded not guilty thereby joining issue with the state.

Meanwhile, defendant Francis Kla Nyema was released through a nulle prosequio in line with chapter 18 section 18.1 of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia on ground that he has no connection to the case.

The case had been transferred from Maryland County to Grand Gedeh based on a change of venue request made by state prosecutors.

After the prime suspect Moses Mlarmah pleaded guilty, he was asked by Judge George S. Wiles of the 7th Judicial Circuit Court as to whether he was force to say so but he answered in loud voice and said no but rather he did the killing.

Based upon his guilty pleas, state prosecutors headed by Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh requested court for separate trial in favor of defendant Moses Mlarmah who pleaded guilty and also in favor of Williams, Davis and Appleton.

The request for separate trial is consistent with Chapter 16 section 16.10 of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia in order not to prejudice the defendants who have issues with the state.

While defense lawyer Rodney O. Moses interposed no objection to the request for separate trial, adding that pre-Judicial being the right of defendant who after arraigned and entered plead separately, are entitled to severance and separate trials so as to meet the end of Justice.

The court presided by its Resident Judge George Wiles granted the request for severance trial and said severance or separate trial being the right of either party with the defense interposing no objection, is hereby granted and defendant Moses Mlarmah will be tried separately since he has pleaded guilty to his crimes charged.

On May 31, 2022, defendant Moses Mlarmah waved testimony and his legal counsel Moses also waved legal final argument into the case.