Liberian Youth Contributes Quota to Liberia's Educational System, Through Renovation and Dedication of Yalohn Town Public School in Margibi

Kakata — A Liberian student studying at the University of Rochester in the US, Mohammed Bah, has raised funds and reconstructed the Yahlon public school in Yahlon, Margibi County.

The current state of the school has a modern facility, painted walls, blackboards, doors, and a new roof, and was dedicated on Saturday, May 21, by Bah with the amount US$$1,600 raised and used for the reconstruction of the school building through Bah's implementing partner, the Moijama Education Foundation which was charged with supervising and implementing the project.

According to Bah through an interview via Whatsapp, in an attempt to raise money for the construction work of the school he created a Gofundme campaign after he had a conversation with some of his friends about the school's condition.

He launched the campaign under the name "Help Renovate Yalon Town Public School".

"I am very pleased about the completion of this project. With the help of our donors and Gofudme, we raised more than $1,600 to renovate the school and give it a befitting surface after running this fundraising campaign over a period," he said.

"I cannot overemphasize how appreciative I am to everyone who contributed their money to this project. I am thankful to my friends from campus, their families, and my network for seeing the need in making this project a reality and putting smiles on the faces of kids and family members from the school.

Bah also used the moment to extend thanks to his implementing partners who ensure that the project gets done and to everyone who shared and posted the fundraising link.

He said in July of 2021 he embarked on the project to have the school renovated before the start of the academic year of 2021-2022 and found it difficult to raise the desired amount in that period and initially thought to construct a modern school facility, a mini library, offices, and a bathroom within the budget line of $6,740.

Bah further said it was not an easy task reaching out to friends and network to support such an endeavor to ensure the Yahlon public school gets a conducive facelifts and I'm glad that my goal has been achieved after more than four months of fundraising to seeing those school-going children making progress toward fulfilling their educational goals one step at a time.

The school is an existing public school located in the town of Yahlon called the Yalohn Town Public School. The school was established in 2009, and it is the only public school that provides primary education for over 20 rural villages.

The school administration, for their part lauded Mohammed Bah for his kind gesture to have worked with the school before through the foundation where they donated benches, blackboards, and an office desk to make sure the students have a comfortable learning environment.

"We are thankful to Bah and his supporters for their numerous almsgiving to our school," the administration said.