Gambia: GSSFA to Brief Media Today Ahead of Pan Africa Championship

The Gambia Secondary School Football Association (GSSFA) will Thursday 2 June 2022 brief members of the media ahead of the first edition of the Pan Africa Football Championship at the Football House.

The tournament is expected to attract schools from all regions across the country.

The championship is aimed at grooming, nurturing and developing talents in The Gambia.

The Gambia Secondary School Football Association (GSSFA) and The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) will use the Pan Africa Football tournament to scout good players for the country's cadet teams.

