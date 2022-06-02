Gambia: Money Doubler Convicted

Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court yesterday convicted and sentenced one Libas Hydara, money doubler, to a fine of D20,000 in default to serve two years imprisonment for obtaining money by false pretence. He was ordered to compensate the complainant D36,500 in default to serve two years in prison. The presiding magistrate stated that if the convict fails to pay the fine and compensation, both sentences would run concurrently. This followed the plea of guilt by the convict when the charge sheet was read to him.

Narrating the facts to the court by Sub-Inspector Barrow, he asserted that on the 2nd April, 2022, the convict met one Omar Jallow, the complainant, at Kololi and told him that he is blessed with doubling money. The convict then told the complainant that he (the convict) could not do it alone and that the complainant should give him D36,500. Prosecutor Barrow went on to state that the complainant then gave the convict D36,500 to double for him.

"But the convict failed as he promised. The complainant called the convict on his telephone on several occasions but would switch off his phone. One Ebrima Sowe, whose compound the transaction took place, called the convict on his phone and told him that there was a customer. This was how the convict was arrested and taken to Kololi Police Station," Prosecutor Barrow told the court.

In his plea of mitigation, the convict stated that he regretted what he had done. Prosecutor Barrow then applied under Section 145 of the Criminal Procedure Code for the convict to compensate the complainant the sum of D36,500. His application was granted.