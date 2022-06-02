Nigeria: Lagos Steps Up Action On Alternatives As Commercial Motorcycles' Ban Commence

The Lagos State Government yesterday assured residents of the state that it would continue to work towards the achievement of an efficient intermodal transportation system (water, rail and road).

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso, yesterday, noted the, "remarkable cooperation of Lagosians on the commercial motorcycles ban, which took effect today in six local governments."

"The compliance was significant in Surulere, Apapa, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Ikeja. It is the first phase of the ban, which was announced on May 18 by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following security and safety concerns."

It quoted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to have assured Lagos residents and visitors that his administration would not leave them to their own devices, saying it would continue to work towards the achievement of an efficient intermodal transportation system.

"Lagos residents stayed off the motorcycles, also known as "Okada", as the government rolled out alternatives to cushion likely effects of the ban in many areas.

"Many small buses, under the First Mile and Last Mile Scheme, were rolled out extensively in Surulere, Gbagada, Lekki, Lagos Island and other parts of Lagos.

A number of taxi cabs under the LAGRIDE scheme were deployed in Lagos Island, Ikeja, Surulere, Lekki and other places. The waterways were also busy as Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) put more ferries on their routes.

"Law enforcement agencies seized many motorcycles today. They will all be crushed on Friday in the presence of the media."

Omotoso while commenting further on the reasons for the ban said: "During the first quarter of this year, the record shows that over 1,712 accidents were recorded, with okada constituting 767 or 45 percent of them. Of all the victims, 54 percent are between 30 and 39 years old; our young people."

He reiterated that during the meeting with DPOs, Area Commanders and the Commissioner of Police, Sanwo-Olu handed down the explicit instruction of ensuring effective enforcement of the ban.

Giving details about plans for an effective clampdown on okada, the Commissioner said: "I want to assure Lagosians that the security agents will do the right thing when enforcing the ban and carry out the exercise in a professional manner because the ban is people-driven. "The local governments are involved; community development associations are involved; everyone is involved in taking back our State from the tyranny of okada."

On alternatives to okada, the Commissioner said the State Government launched over 500 First and Last Mile buses. He said 200 have been rolled out in the last week to serve as an alternative to okada.