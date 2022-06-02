Madagascar/Ghana: 1st Round of AFCON Qualifiers - Black Stars of Ghana Trumps Madagascar

2 June 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The Black Stars of Ghana yesterday trumped Madagascar at home in the opening round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars, who went into the encounter with a determination to win all three points after failing to secure a win in their previous six matches, won 3-0 over their Madagascan opponents.

Despite dominating play, the Black Stars failed to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities, resulting in a goalless first half.

Ghana picked their momentum in the second half to secure a win with goals from Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari.

Ghana now leads the Group E table of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers by three points and three goals ahead of Angola, the Central African Republic, and Madagascar.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic in the second encounter of the qualifiers at the 11th November Stadium in Luanda on Sunday the 5th of June, 2022.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X