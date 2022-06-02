Madagascar/Ghana: 1st Round of AFCON Qualifiers - Black Stars of Ghana Trumps Madagascar

The Black Stars of Ghana yesterday trumped Madagascar at home in the opening round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars, who went into the encounter with a determination to win all three points after failing to secure a win in their previous six matches, won 3-0 over their Madagascan opponents.

Despite dominating play, the Black Stars failed to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities, resulting in a goalless first half.

Ghana picked their momentum in the second half to secure a win with goals from Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari.

Ghana now leads the Group E table of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers by three points and three goals ahead of Angola, the Central African Republic, and Madagascar.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic in the second encounter of the qualifiers at the 11th November Stadium in Luanda on Sunday the 5th of June, 2022.