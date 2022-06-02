Nigeria: Etiebet - APC May Not Have Presidential Candidate Over Invalid Delegates Lists

A former Minister of Petroleum and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Chief Don Etiebet, has warned that the party might end up not having a presidential candidate in the 2023 elections if it allowed unqualified delegates to vote at the party's primary.

Etiebet, who was flanked by the immediate past National Caretaker secretary of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, and former House of Representatives member, Hon. Iquo Inyang, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said there was need for the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Senator Abdulahi Adamu, to address the issue of valid delegates list from Akwa Ibom.

He described the recently conducted governorship primaries in Akwa Ibom as inconsistent with the provision of Section 84 (1) of the Electoral Act and therefore called on the leadership of the party to intervene and have the situation redressed by directing the conduct of proper governorship primaries in line with same section of the Electoral Act.

His words: "We hasten to warn, that the Akwa Ibom State challenge of using delegates that were not voted for, in line with the extant Electoral Laws if not addressed, the same delegates may be used for the presidential primaries.

"Surely if that happens then the Presidential primaries run a risk of not producing a validly nominated candidate in line with the Electoral Laws. This should not happen. We fail to see what anyone stands to gain should this fate befall our great party in Akwa Ibom State."

Etiebet pointed out that the party in the state might not be in the position to present any validly nominated candidate in Akwa Ibom State except the issues were addressed immediately.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To clear the coast for our party to decide its fate properly, we decided not to dwell anymore on the issues in the court room of the Court of Appeal and have now decided to withdraw forthwith from participating in further proceedings at the Court of Appeal in respect of Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe's Appeal.

"Happily, he has respected our opinion to withdraw the appeal, in the hope that the entire matter be submitted to the party to review, and address based on the facts and circumstances on ground.

"We are all aware that the panel sent from the National Headquarters of our great party arrived the Victor Attah International Airport in a Private jet and was received by the Party's South South Zonal Secretary.

"Thereafter, they rode in convoy in a bus and were to go to the authorised INEC recognised venue at Sheergrace Arena for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election, where all the accredited delegates had gathered."

Etiebet appealed to the leadership of the party to intervene and have the situation redressed by directing the conduct of proper gubernatorial primaries in line with Section 84 (1) of the Electoral Act immediately before it is too late.