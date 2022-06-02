Nigeria: Presidential Primary - APC Constitutes 18 Sub-Committees for Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up 18 sub-committees ahead of the party's special convention/presidential primary scheduled to hold between June 6th and 8th.
The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Felix Morka disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.
He said the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, would Chair the budget committee, while the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed would be the co-chair.
Morka added that Finance and Logistics committee would be chaired by Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while Accreditation and Decoration committee would be chaired by Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State
He noted that the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, Security and Compliance, while the former Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) would be a Co-Chair: 5. Election Planning - H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State
Co-Chair: H.E. Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State
6. Transportation - H.E. (Dr.) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State
Deputy: Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory
7. Accommodation - H.E. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State
Co-Chair: H.E. Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State
8. Media and Publicity- H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State
9. Medicals - Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment
Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Minister of Health
10. Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice
11. Venue and Site Servicing: H.E. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State
Co-Chair: Mohammed Musa Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory
12. Election Appeal - H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State
13. Hospitality and Welfare - H.E. Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State
Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development
14. Protocols - H.E. Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State
15. Digital Communications - H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State
16. Pre-Convention/Management/ Rapporteur - H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State
Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs
17. Presidential Screening Appeal - H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State
Co-Chair: Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives
18. Accreditation of Diplomats - H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate
Co-Chair: Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs