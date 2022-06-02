Liberia: Bility to Contest for Seat in Nimba?

Nimba County — The embattled national chairman of the Liberty Party, Musa Hassan Bility is closely keeping to his chest whether he has interest in vying for a seat in the House of Representatives come 2023.

Speaking to OK FM Tuesday in Monrovia, Mr. Bility could not specifically reveal his political interest but said he remains active in Liberian politics, stressing that to sit on the fence, is to give way to an unsuitable person to provide leadership.

Report from Saclepea, Nimba County says citizens are expected to shortly petition Mr. Bility to contest for a seat in the county.

Mr. Bility confirmed that citizens have approached him to decide in contesting for a seat in the county in 2023, but the LP Chair had earlier told Nimbaians, including citizens of electoral district# 7 that he has no interest in contesting for the House or the Senate in Nimba.

If he eventually decides, he will face incumbent Representative Roger S.W.Y. Domah.

The New Dawn gathers that the pending petition ceremony has generated public interest in District#7 with some being supportive, while others oppose the dream.

Those supporting the LP chair point at his many developmental initiatives in the district, including roads and assistance to women groups, among others. Editing by Jonathan Browne