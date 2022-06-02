Liberia: SAP and New Zealand Rugby Join Forces to Power Digital Transformation With Global Partnership

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 1st June 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have announced a major multi-year partnership with SAP to power and accelerate the rugby union's digital transformation across all areas of the business. SAP, which is NZR's first-ever major technology partner, becomes an Official Premium Global Partner, Official Technology Partner and the Official Cloud Software Partner to the Teams in Black* including the All Blacks and Black Ferns.

A market leader in enterprise application software, SAP has the expertise, solutions and scale necessary to create a more efficient, connected, and innovative technology infrastructure for NZR. The two organisations will collaborate to identify and implement innovative Cloud solutions from SAP and connect data across key areas of the business to provide a competitive advantage on-and off-the-field for the Teams in Black and NZR's wider rugby ecosystem.

The partnership will see NZR leverage SAP solutions and co-innovate across four key areas including: creating an integrated management system to run and enhance its operations, elevating the fan experience, enabling the organization's sustainability goals, and exploring how the use of data and solutions can support team performance.

Organisational Operations: Using a digital hub of SAP solutions to create interconnected systems will allow NZR to leverage the power of its off-field systems and data to better support on-field teams.

Team Performance: By implementing SAP SuccessFactors and establishing a single source of HR data, NZR intends to elevate the employee experience and empower employees to achieve their full potential.

Fan Experience: Create new ways to connect and engage with NZR's local and global fan base while also tapping into new technologies and platforms that enable fans to get closer to their favourite teams and players.

Sustainability: Leverage digital solutions and capabilities that enable NZR to holistically manage its sustainability performance, while supporting NZR's broader Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance (ESG) Strategy where needed.

Angela Nash, NZR Chief Information and Technology Officer said:

"NZR is undertaking a large digital transformation which really needs the support and expertise of a global technology organisation to help us achieve our vision of becoming the most technologically advanced rugby union in the world. SAP is at the forefront of digital enablement globally and have the tools to help us build a team of experts that not only share our vision but are world class in their skills and capabilities. It is great to have them on board as our first technology partner, working with NZR across all key platforms to review, enhance and enable us to provide technology systems that ensure we are the best both on and off the field."

Scott Russell, Executive Board Member, Customer Success, SAP commented:

"New Zealand Rugby has set an ambitious goal of becoming the most technologically advanced rugby union in the world. As the organization's first-ever technology partner, SAP can help NZR meet this goal by driving digital transformation across all areas of the business and introducing game-changing technologies that will help NZR teams run at their best - and win."

SAP and NZR will also place emphasis on developing additional programs and initiatives that promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Through the partnership, SAP will receive various rights and benefits including branding and signage in-stadium and on-field for NZR managed matches, branding across all digital platforms, player appearances and exclusive team and player experiences.

*NZR's Teams in Black - the All Blacks, Black Ferns, All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens, Māori All Blacks, All Blacks XV and All Blacks Under-20

To watch the partnership announcement video, click here. And to download the video, click here.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of SAP Africa.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

ABOUT NEW ZEALAND RUGBY

Founded in 1892, New Zealand Rugby strives to inspire and unify New Zealanders through rugby. Our goal is to lead, support, grow and promote New Zealand's national game, putting rugby at the heart of every community. NZR's high performance system strives to promote competitions our fans love, nurture talent that can represent our Teams in Black with mana and be world leading on and off the field.

ABOUT SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

# # #

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

© 2022 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

For more information, press only:

Delia Sieff, SAP Africa, +27 (11) 235 6000, delia.sieff@sap.com

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

The post SAP and New Zealand rugby join forces to power digital transformation with global partnership appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)