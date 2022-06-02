Liberia: Police Hunt for 2 Burglary Suspects in Ganta

Nimba County — Police in Ganta, Nimba County have launched a search for two Anti-Crime Security officers who allegedly burglarized a Total Gas Station and made away with several items, including cellphones and computers.

The suspects have been identified as James Tamba, 38, and Prince Tamba, 43, respectively. They allegedly committed the burglary while on duty at the filling station in the main street of Ganta, Nimba County.

The suspects allegedly forced themselves to work during the night of the incident.

The Anti-Crime Security is owned and operated by a citizen of Nimba identified as Peter Zain.

When contacted, the Management of Total in Ganta said Police are investigating the matter and referred this writer to head office for detail.

The burglary at Total Gas Station in Ganta brings to over 30 businesses in the heavily populated commercial district that has suffered attacks from criminals without any arrest by police in the county.

Some private security officers, who asked to remain anonymous, lamented that their monthly salary ranges from 2,500 Liberian Dollars up to 5,000 Liberian Dollars, which they said is too small to sustain them and their families. Editing by Jonathan Browne