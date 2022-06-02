Somalia: There Is No Plot From FGs Against Southwest State Leader - Hassan Sheikh

2 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The newly elected President Hassan Sheikh told South West leader Abdulaziz Lafta Gareen that there was no mobilization in FGS against his administration.

Speaking in Baidoa last night, the president said that the Somali government will only have peace and cooperation with the Southwest state, denying reports of anti-Lafta-Garen plan.

Hassan Sheikh assured the embattled Southwest State leader that the Somali government will work for reconciliation, to achieve the vision: "Somalia at Peace with Itself and with the World".

The president is visiting the Southwest state on his first domestic trip since his election as the 10th head of state on May 15. He will proceed to visit the other Federal States.

