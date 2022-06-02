Nigeria: 2023 - Peter Umeadi Emerges APGA Presidential Candidate

Former Chief Justice of Anambra state and legal luminary, Prof. Peter Umeadi has been elected as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Umeadi emerged unopposed and confirmed as the presidential standard-bearer of the APGA in the 2023 election through affirmation by national delegates of the party.

While declaring the Umeadi winner, the National Chairman of the party, Victor Ike Oye said APGA was poised to win laurels in next year's general election.

"Our party does not engage in frivolities or political grandstanding. From reports of our primaries all over the country, the exercise was well conducted and peaceful. There were no ugly incident and no deaths," he said.

Oye said from the results of the party's primaries showed that more than 50 women successfully won the tickets of APGA to contest election into various elective positions.

"APGA can produce the president of Nigeria. We have produced governors, senators and by 2023 I can assure you that we are going to produce more than 20 senators across the country," he said.

Speaking on the activities of a splinter group led by Edozie Njoku, the national chairman said it was unfortunate that someone who was not a member of APGA would be claiming to be the chairman.

"All the stories about factions in APGA were mere conjectures, they have no truth, they have no facts. All those people parading themselves as national leadership of APGA are mere Interlopers, they are nothing but fraudsters.

"APGA has only one leadership under my direction. He also stressed that from the record of INEC, there was only one national leadership of APGA led by himself. Oye said that the security agencies ought to

have arrested the alleged illegal group to put paid to the activities.

Prominent politicians including, APGA Governorship candidate for Delta, Great Ogboru; Abia North Senatorial candidate, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe stormed the convention venue at the APGA national secretariat in Abuja.