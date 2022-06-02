Zimbabwe: Engineer Mhatiwa Appointed Hwange Colliery Acting MD

Seasoned engineer Blake Mhatiwa has been appointed the Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) acting managing director.

The appointment is with effect from May 9 2022.

He fills the vacuum left by the late Doctor Charles Zinyemba who passed away early last month.

In a statement, the top coal miner described Mhatiwa as a seasoned executive with a decorated career spanning over 23 years in the mining sector operations that include open pit mining, underground mining and construction.

"His set of skills include mine planning, new mine establishment, contract negotiations, mine expansion and contract mining projects. He joined Hwange Colliery Company as a Business Consultant in 2021 from Motor-Engil Zimbabwe where he was the Managing Director," said HCCL.

He was subsequently appointed General Manager in January 2022, a position he held until his

appointment as Acting Managing Director.

Prior to joining Hwange Colliery Blake worked for Anglo Zimbabwe Gold division as operations manager between 2002 and 2005.

He also worked as General Manager for Duration Gold Zimbabwe between 2006 and 2008 before joining Mota-Engil's Kayelekera Uranium mine project in Malawi, where he was General Manager overseeing their US$ 200-million-dollar open cast mining contract.

After successfully running the Malawi Project, Blake was appointed Managing director for Mota-Engil Zimbabwe from 2013 to 2020.

Mhatiwa holds a Master of Business Administration Degree (MBA) from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Honours Degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Zimbabwe, Strategic Management programs from the North West University, Kellogg School of Business Management in Chicago - USA, Catholica University, and Lisbon School of Business and Economics in Lisbon Portugal.

"Amongst his various professional qualifications, he is currently a Member of the Association of Mine Managers of Zimbabwe, a past Alternate Board Member Zimbabwe School of Mines Board, (2004-2006), a past Vice Chairman Zimbabwe School of Mines Academic Committee, (2004-2006).

"Mhatiwa has also served as the past Executive Committee Member of the Association of Mine Managers of Zimbabwe AMMZ, (2005-2007) and The Company wishes Blake well in his new role," added HCCL.