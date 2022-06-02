Mozambique: Covid-19 - 27 New Cases and 16 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 27 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, 17 of the new cases were women and 10 were men. 25 were Mozambican citizens and two were foreigners (the release did not disclose their nationalities). They were between six and 65 years old.

The great majority of these cases came from southern Mozambique (13 from Maputo province, eight from Maputo city, three from Inhambane and one from Gaza). There were also two cases from the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,328,206 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 815 of them in the previous 24 hours.

788 of these tests yielded negative results, while the 27 positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,781.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the coronavirus) fell from 7.22 per cent on Tuesday to 3.31 per cent on Wednesday.

The Ministry reported no deaths on Wednesday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,203.

One Covid-19 patient was discharged from a Maputo hospital on Wednesday, and one new case were admitted (in Inhambane). The number of people under medical treatment in the Covid-19 wards remained six - two each in Matola and Gaza, one in Maputo city and one in Inhambane. Two of these patients were in intensive care and were receiving supplementary oxygen.

There were 16 full recoveries from Covid-19 on Wednesday (10 in Maputo city and six in Gaza). The total number of recoveries now stands at 223,413, which is 98.95 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 150 on Tuesday to 161 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo province, 75; Maputo city, 51; Gaza, 14; Inhambane, eight; Cabo Delgado, seven; Nampula, there; Niassa, two; and Sofala, one. There were no active cases in Zambezia, Tete or Manica.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 13,637 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. To date, 14,363,673 people have been vaccinated against the disease, which is 94.4 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.