Zimbabwe: Mozambican Government Bans Meat Imports From Zimbabwe

Red meat.
2 June 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government has prohibited, as of Wednesday of the current week, the import of animals, and animal products and by-products from Zimbabwe due to the resurgence of cases of foot-and-mouth disease in that country.

The measure comes after the Zimbabwean Tax Authority notified the Mozambican authorities last Friday, about the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Mashonaland Central province, Mbire district, which borders Mozambique.

The government has also decided to ban the import wild ungulates, and of fodder for cattle, goats, pigs and sheep.

The Mozambican government is also carrying out the supervision of the movement of animals and targeted products along the main borders and other road entry points into the country.

In the districts bordering on Zimbabwe, it will be compulsory to perform a visual inspection, examination of the mouth cavity and hooves of all cattle, goats, sheep and pigs on a monthly basis.

Nevertheless, according to note from the independent daily "O País", the entry of pasteurized dairy products, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and cream, processed meats (canned goods and sausages), trophies and pharmaceutical substances is continuing.

Foot and mouth disease is classified as one of the most dangerous livestock diseases in the world because of its rapid transmission and spread, with very negative economic impacts.

