Namibia: Maiden Fourth Industrial Revolution Conference and Expo Slated for Next Week

2 June 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Task Force that was appointed by the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob, will host the first-ever the first 4th Industrial Revolution Conference and Expo from 7 to 8 Safari Court and Conference Centre in Windhoek, statement from the presidency said on Thursday.

The events will run under the theme "4IR as an enabler of green and inclusive Industrialization."

"Set out under the Economic Advancement Pillar of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, the Task Force is tasked with conducting a country assessment on the readiness of Namibia for the 4IR and making recommendations towards a coherent policy and legislative framework," the statement added.

The conference, which will be officially opened by President, Geingob is expected to host invited local, regional and international delegates.

"The official opening on June 8 will be preceded by an exposition on Jun e 7, which will be open to the public from 10h00 to 17h00. The Expo will showcase emerging technologies from various sectors while providing networking and public education platform. The conference will be hybrid nature (Physical and Virtual).," the statement said.

Register via www.4irnamibia.com to join the conference. Enquiries should be directed to [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X