Namibia: Maiden Fourth Industrial Revolution Conference and Expo Slated for Next Week

The Namibia Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Task Force that was appointed by the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob, will host the first-ever the first 4th Industrial Revolution Conference and Expo from 7 to 8 Safari Court and Conference Centre in Windhoek, statement from the presidency said on Thursday.

The events will run under the theme "4IR as an enabler of green and inclusive Industrialization."

"Set out under the Economic Advancement Pillar of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, the Task Force is tasked with conducting a country assessment on the readiness of Namibia for the 4IR and making recommendations towards a coherent policy and legislative framework," the statement added.

The conference, which will be officially opened by President, Geingob is expected to host invited local, regional and international delegates.

"The official opening on June 8 will be preceded by an exposition on Jun e 7, which will be open to the public from 10h00 to 17h00. The Expo will showcase emerging technologies from various sectors while providing networking and public education platform. The conference will be hybrid nature (Physical and Virtual).," the statement said.

Register via www.4irnamibia.com to join the conference. Enquiries should be directed to [email protected]