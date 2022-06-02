Namibia: Enrolment of Windhoek's Early Childhood Development Commences

2 June 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Enrolment for next year's early childhood development and pre-primary children is now open at the City of Windhoek early childhood development (ECD) centres.

The City authority this week announced and stated that children between the ages of six months and five years can enrol before 31 July.

"Application forms are available from 8 June between 08:00 and 16:30 daily from Rocky Crest ECD Centre, Jonas Haiduwa ECD Centre in Okuryangava and Aam Been Dee ECD Centre also in Okuryangava at N$50 per application form," added the authority.

To apply parents need to bring two certified copies of their child's full birth certificate or passport and two colour passport photos of the child.

"Please note that enrolment can only be done by a parent or legal guardian responsible for the care of the specific child," the city fathers concluded.

For more enquires please contact Tella Ortman on 061 290 3053/3790.

