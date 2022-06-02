Tanzania: Youth Groups Provided With 13.5bn/ - Loans

THE government has issued 13.5bn/- loans to youth groups across the country in 2021/2022 financial year.

The Deputy Minister in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Dr Festo Dugange informed the National Assembly on Thursday that the fund was given to 1,441 youth groups in the country.

Dr Dugange was responding to a basic question by Special Seats MP Sophia Mwakagenda (CCM) who wanted to know what the government was doing to ensure that a large number of youth benefit from the loans because the current system has left out majority of them who lack the required criteria.

He said that regulation number 6 for issuance and management of loans to women , youth and people with disabilities of 2018 has outlined criteria to be considered during the issuance of loans to youth groups.

The deputy minister said that the criteria among others require a group of youth applying for loans must be engaging in production activities or which is expecting to commerce operations, it also must be registered and members must be Tanzanians aged between 18 and 35 with five members and above.

The group must also have bank account bearing the group name and the group must comprise members with formal employment.

He called upon all youth with the criteria to continue forming groups and apply for loans in order to boost their economy.

Dr Dugange explained that the government has been taking measures to ensure that the groups which benefit from the loans are sustainable and efficient.

He said social development officers have been conducting routine visit to the groups and provide training and advice on how best they can conduct their activities.

Commenting on delays in issuing the loans, the deputy minister said that, the government had already issued directives to the councils to make sure that the groups which have met the criteria to be issued with the loans earlier so that they can proceed with their business.

The deputy minister also noted that sometimes the delays were caused by some groups which failed to meet the required criteria.